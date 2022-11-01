X Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $257.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

