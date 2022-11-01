X Square Capital LLC Sells 101 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.65. 71,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,784. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $274.54. The company has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average is $244.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.