XIDO FINANCE Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00008897 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $51.70 million and $294,424.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

