Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPER opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. Xperi has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xperi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Xperi by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Xperi

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

