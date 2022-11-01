XRUN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $356.50 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

