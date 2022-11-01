Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Xylem also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Xylem stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $134.29.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $333,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

