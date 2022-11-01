Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
Shares of CTIB opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.04.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.