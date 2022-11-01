Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of CTIB opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.