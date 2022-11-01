Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,726 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $43,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.87 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

