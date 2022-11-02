1,026 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 81,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $96.99. 1,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

