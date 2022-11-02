105,411 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,411 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

