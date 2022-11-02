10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Position Reduced by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCXB. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $4,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

VCXB stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

