1,131,998 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,131,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,276,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of GSK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 257,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.81) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.69) to GBX 1,850 ($21.39) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

