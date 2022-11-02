13,663 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CALF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 331,326 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

