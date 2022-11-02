1,450 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.88. 58,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.96. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

