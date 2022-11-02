14,851 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned approximately 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 803,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after buying an additional 59,662 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 205,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 190,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 73,096 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

EMQQ stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $53.56.

