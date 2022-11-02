1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFEB opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

