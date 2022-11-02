1ST Source Bank Has $824,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $272.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average is $244.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $274.54.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

