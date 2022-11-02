1ST Source Bank Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

