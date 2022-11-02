1ST Source Bank Invests $703,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $220.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

