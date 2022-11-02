1ST Source Bank Purchases 1,652 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 66,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

