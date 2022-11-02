1ST Source Bank Purchases 195 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 53,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $123.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.