1ST Source Bank Sells 210 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Cardinal Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 212,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.