1ST Source Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,357,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $209.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

