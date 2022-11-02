21,888 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $13,687,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 987,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 440,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of BUR stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 815 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

