3,649 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.1% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of KO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 81,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

