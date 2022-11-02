37Protocol Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (37C)

37Protocol (37C) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One 37Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003822 BTC on major exchanges. 37Protocol has a total market capitalization of $570.42 million and $59,406.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 37Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 37Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,183.69 or 0.30678108 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011979 BTC.

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol was first traded on July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 37Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 37Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 37Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 37Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.