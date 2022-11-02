392 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.38. 46,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.84 and its 200 day moving average is $250.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81. The company has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

