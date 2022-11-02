425,000 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.64. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $43.48.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
