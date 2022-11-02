425,000 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIGS. KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on FIGS to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.64. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.