53,500 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 2.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 27.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 91,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

