625,000 Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 625,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,000. TransAlta accounts for about 3.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAC shares. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.00. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

