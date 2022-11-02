8,000 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Shares of ODFL traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.15. 22,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

