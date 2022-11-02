8X8 (EGHT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT):

11/1/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities to $8.00.

10/28/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – 8X8 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EGHT stock remained flat at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,918. The company has a market capitalization of $503.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.36. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 409.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 1,259,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in 8X8 by 1,959.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 746,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 710,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 203.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 839,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 562,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

