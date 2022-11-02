9,726 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,394,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 146,938 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ASO traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. 68,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

