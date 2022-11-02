AAX Token (AAB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $959,224.00

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. AAX Token has a total market cap of $44.54 million and approximately $959,224.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AAX Token Token Profile

AAX Token’s genesis date was March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

