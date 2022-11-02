Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 438,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

ABT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $99.53. 70,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,843. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

