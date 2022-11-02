AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Iowa State Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.6% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $146.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,115. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $259.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
