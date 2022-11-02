AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 57.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $146.59. The stock had a trading volume of 104,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $259.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

