ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $112.09 million and approximately $18,531.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,478.90 or 1.00017128 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00040836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00044238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00098083 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,073.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

