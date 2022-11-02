ABCMETA (META) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $112.47 million and approximately $18,336.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,450.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007662 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039599 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00111145 USD and is up 13.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,308.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

