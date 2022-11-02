Abiomed Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,874 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,155% compared to the typical volume of 229 put options.
Insider Activity at Abiomed
In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 178.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abiomed Stock Performance
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
