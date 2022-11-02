abrdn plc Buys 93,840 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FMC were worth $36,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

