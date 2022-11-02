abrdn plc Has $30.63 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

abrdn plc raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of American International Group worth $30,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AIG stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

