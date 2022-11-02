abrdn plc Has $30.79 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,270 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $30,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 62.4% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

LCI Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE LCII opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

