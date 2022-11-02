abrdn plc Has $32.97 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $152.72 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.87 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

