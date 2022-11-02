abrdn plc Has $39.04 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,483 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.01% of YETI worth $39,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in YETI by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.44.

YETI Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of YETI opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

