abrdn plc Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

abrdn plc increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.66 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average of $132.87.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

