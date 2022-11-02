abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $33,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 131.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 72,280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 11.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

