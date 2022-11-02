Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 761,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 7.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

ENB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 89,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

