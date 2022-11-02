Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.41. 119,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,589. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
