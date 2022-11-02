Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.41. 119,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,589. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

