Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 331.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 105,727 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 198,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 138,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

